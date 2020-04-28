Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The Valsambuzza waterfall depicted in this photo is the result of a jump of about 30m of the stream from the homonymous valley.

Valsambuzza is a small side valley to the Brembana Valley in the province of Bergamo (Italy) and the water of its stream falls to the side of a path that is very popular with hikers in all seasons.

I took this photo in late April when the laburnum plants were in bloom and gave a touch of color to the sides of the waterfall.

When you pass on that path, the splashes of the waterfall offer, especially in summer, a pleasant cooling.