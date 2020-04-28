User Icon
You are at:»»»Valsambuzza Falls, Carona, Italy by Ivan Gualtieri

Valsambuzza Falls, Carona, Italy by Ivan Gualtieri

Views: 428
Waterfall Assignment


Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The Valsambuzza waterfall depicted in this photo is the result of a jump of about 30m of the stream from the homonymous valley.
Valsambuzza is a small side valley to the Brembana Valley in the province of Bergamo (Italy) and the water of its stream falls to the side of a path that is very popular with hikers in all seasons.

I took this photo in late April when the laburnum plants were in bloom and gave a touch of color to the sides of the waterfall.
When you pass on that path, the splashes of the waterfall offer, especially in summer, a pleasant cooling.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®