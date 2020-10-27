All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Valley of Fire is a wonderful landscape location full of arches, washes and colorful sandstone formations. Delicately finned rock abounds. In my opinion it rivals the more famous spots in the Vermillion Cliffs National Monument - the Wave, Coyote Buttes South and White Pocket. And it comes with several advantages. It is easily accessible by a regular car and only an hour north of Las Vegas. You don't need to compete for a permit to visit and, for a photographer, there are only a few recognizable features. Some may think the last a decided negative, but I think it provides a keen landscape photographer opportunities for original and compelling compositions, both grand and intimate.

On this trip, I was wandering between two adjacent canyons, looking for the formation called Crazy Hill. I came upon an alcove containing sandstone with a variety of colors and shapes, something Valley of Fire has in abundance. The sky had turned overcast, and the softer light allowed me an opportunity to compose a number of abstracts of the different fins. I spent an hour or so doing this, and this one is my favorite. I used my 90mm tilt-shift lens, though with neither tilt nor shift as the surface was relatively flat and parallel to the camera’s sensor.

The park has a campground, and lodging is available in nearby Overton. Valley of Fire SP closes at sundown, but in my experience the rangers are tolerant of photographers and allow for a bit of dusk photography. Please be careful around the finned formations. I’ve seen a lot of them damaged by careless visitors.