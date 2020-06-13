All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Last fall, I was walking in the Clarée valley, cradled with these sweet autumn colors. That morning, it was cold, there was wind and it was raining. Gradually the clouds moved around the surrounding peaks. While I had come for the sunrise which remained very shy that morning, I let myself be bewitched by the spectacle of clouds twirling around the summits. Often we don’t have the lights and conditions we would have liked, so we adapt. I chose my 70-200 to capture the details of this scene and to honor the majesty of the Main De Crépin, emblematic of this valley.