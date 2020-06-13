User Icon
You are at:»»»Vallee de la Claree, Nevache, French Alps by Guilhem Doublet
Misty Landscape Assignment

Vallee de la Claree, Nevache, French Alps by Guilhem Doublet

By on 0 Comments

Vallee de la Claree, Nevache, French Alps by Guilhem Doublet
Views: 1,089

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Last fall, I was walking in the Clarée valley, cradled with these sweet autumn colors. That morning, it was cold, there was wind and it was raining. Gradually the clouds moved around the surrounding peaks. While I had come for the sunrise which remained very shy that morning, I let myself be bewitched by the spectacle of clouds twirling around the summits. Often we don’t have the lights and conditions we would have liked, so we adapt. I chose my 70-200 to capture the details of this scene and to honor the majesty of the Main De Crépin, emblematic of this valley.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®