User Icon
You are at:»»»Val Gardena, Dolomites, Italy by Enrico Comin
Macro & Close up Assignment

Val Gardena, Dolomites, Italy by Enrico Comin

By on 0 Comments

Val Gardena, Dolomites, Italy by Enrico Comin
Views: 700

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This flower is called "Devil's Claw". The extracts of these kind of flowers are used for the preparation of natural remedies, to be used especially in case of inflammation or muscle pain. This photo was taken in the month of July during a circular hike in Val Gardena, one of the many valleys of the Dolomites, starting from the village of Selva di Val Gardena. It is not common to see this flower in the Dolomites, but in this case I was lucky as it was very close to the path.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®