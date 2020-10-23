All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This flower is called "Devil's Claw". The extracts of these kind of flowers are used for the preparation of natural remedies, to be used especially in case of inflammation or muscle pain. This photo was taken in the month of July during a circular hike in Val Gardena, one of the many valleys of the Dolomites, starting from the village of Selva di Val Gardena. It is not common to see this flower in the Dolomites, but in this case I was lucky as it was very close to the path.