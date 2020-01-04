Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

May 2019. I stopped for a quick lunch in a small restaurant in Montenero d'Orcia with a balcony overlooking the valley. The morning had been windy. Passing clouds have obscured the sun creating light and shadow effects. I waited for the sun to illuminate the cultivated area in the foreground. In postproduction I slightly accentuated the effect by darkening the landscape.