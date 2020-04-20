Podere Belvedere, Val d’Orcia, Tuscany, Italy by Alessandra Piasecka

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

We are in Tuscany, in the Val d'Orcia. One of the most photographed places in the world. Each shot returns a different panorama, just a few seconds and the play of lights chasing the shadows transforms the scene into another story.

Immersed in the Val d'Orcia, the "Podere Belvedere", with the "Chiesetta di Vitaleta" and the "Bosco dei Cipressi della Cassia", is one of the jewels of San Quirico d'Orcia and the whole world.

It was 2 July 2004 when Val d'Orcia was recognized by UNESCO as a world heritage site.

Every year millions of people from different nations, in the different seasons of the year, come to Italy to photograph it: to participate in a photo contest or just to keep the memory of a trip in the cloud.

It is 4.30 in the morning, I leave the hotel room and head to the place to find the best observation point, which satisfies me.

Positioned the tripod and set the shooting data I wait for those few seconds that will guarantee me the best possible scene. And here, after waiting, that the sun begins to caress the gentle waves of earth and grass of a valley that seems enchanted. Just the time to capture my shot and I collect my equipment and head for another destination to be captured. The ISO sensitivity was set at 50, while the aperture at f / 22, the time at 1 second.

What makes this valley unique? It makes it unique that if I tried to capture the scene tomorrow at the same time and with the same shooting settings, it would never be the same.