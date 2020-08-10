User Icon
Val del Grisol, Belluno, Italy by Saverio Sartore

Val del Grisol, Belluno, Italy by Saverio Sartore
I pick Autumn as the best time for photographing and exploring. This image was taken early in the morning in Val del Grisol, Dolomiti Bellunesi National Park, about 700 m a.s.l., at the beginning of this season when weather is cool and windy and small branches of fir and beech lie dry and damp on the ground. During a hike along a trail above the canyon something of very peculiar caught my attention, a skein of candid threads came out from and old branch of beech lying on a bed of dead leaves. To the touch it appeared made of ice, presumably formed overnight due to phenomenon of wind-powered freezing of the water squeezed from the wet wood but bound to disappear with the heat of the day. It seems to me that the absence of a pure form in this bundle of threads is in good agreement with the philosophy of abstractionism.

