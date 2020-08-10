All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I pick Autumn as the best time for photographing and exploring. This image was taken early in the morning in Val del Grisol, Dolomiti Bellunesi National Park, about 700 m a.s.l., at the beginning of this season when weather is cool and windy and small branches of fir and beech lie dry and damp on the ground. During a hike along a trail above the canyon something of very peculiar caught my attention, a skein of candid threads came out from and old branch of beech lying on a bed of dead leaves. To the touch it appeared made of ice, presumably formed overnight due to phenomenon of wind-powered freezing of the water squeezed from the wet wood but bound to disappear with the heat of the day. It seems to me that the absence of a pure form in this bundle of threads is in good agreement with the philosophy of abstractionism.