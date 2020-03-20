Sardinia, Italy by Roberto Deaddis

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Sardinia is an island characterized by an immense variety of landscapes, extremely heterogeneous, markers of an ancient geological history.

The end of the north-western coast of Sardinia is characterized by high cliffs and low vegetation strongly conditioned by Mistral wind that blows with great intensity. The cliffs of Capo Caccia, which reaches a height of 180 meters above sea level, protects the bay behind Porto Conte. Currently, the whole area is recognized as a protected marine natural reserve of Capo Caccia - Isola Piana, and is included in the regional terrestrial Park of Porto Conte, with unique fauna and flora, such as the Griffon vulture. In this shot, taken along the path to Punta Cristallo and known as the Nurra coastal path, a small juniper shrub continues its struggle to survive. It stands proud against the winds and atmospheric agents, a hymn to life, which has its strong roots in the bare limestone rock and which raises its strong and gnarled branches to the sky.