We planned a walk in the Upper Tees valley to take advantage of a beautiful early autumn morning. The weather was fine and I wasn't really expecting to take many shots as it was bright and sunny and we expected to see quite a few other people on the track. However, as we approached the first of the two well known waterfalls, Low Force, the combination of the fast flowing, tea-coloured water, the magnificent trees and rocks, I decided to take this hand held shot. Although lack of a tripod meant that I couldn't take a longer exposure, I think I still managed to capture the energy of the water.

Normally this location would be well populated with visitors but, on this occasion, was pretty much deserted so I took the shot. I've seen this waterfall in all weathers over the years - this was a relatively benign and peaceful setting.