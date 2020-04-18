Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

When I first learned of my wife’s family’s BWCA camping tradition, I made sure to make the point that I did NOT like to rough it! I didn’t want to create expectations that this air-conditioning-loving urbanite was going to turn into a carefree backwoods adventurer. It didn’t sound very appealing: you work really hard paddling and portaging all your things around, and stay at first-come-basis campsites which provide minimal facilities, while being devoured by mosquitoes. Yet now here I am, doing it.

So, what changed? I became a photographer! Suddenly I developed a newfound willingness to step outside of my comfort zone if it meant waking up to sunrise in a pristine, beautiful landscape. Not only have I survived our yearly BWCAW visits, but I’ve quickly discovered a deep fondness for the serenity of this place, which makes it feel much more remote than it is. While the BWCA is knows mostly for its beautiful and serene lakes, I was surprised to discover the beauty of this small waterfall near Clearwater Lake. Its lush surrounding frames the waterfall beautifully, and provided a perfect resting spot during a hard day of paddling!