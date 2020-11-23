User Icon
Uncompahgre Plateau, Colorado, USA by Steven Luther

Uncompahgre Plateau, Colorado, USA by Steven Luther
Many people when they think of Colorado in autumn, think of golden yellow aspen trees. While Colorado is loaded with forests of those beautiful specimens, there's another fall foliage show that happens out on the far western slope of the state where swaths of ground foliage and bushes turn brilliant shades of red, yellow and orange.

It's here, on the Uncompahgre Plateau, where the display is particularly vibrant, a hiking and camping oasis. The chiseled peaks of the Cimmaron Range tower over the forested valley below, where the iconic aspen trees mix well with all the colorful ground foliage, a literal carpet of color. Waiting for the magic golden hour of sunset, the subtle Sunset glow on a partly cloudy evening particularly brought the vivid colors to life.

Waiting until sunset, I found the composition I wanted and waited for the light to get just right. Alas, clouds obscured the full effect of the setting sun, but there was enough coming through to really cast a beautiful glow on the already-stunning foliage and bathed the Cimmaron Ridge in deep shade of red-orange glow.

