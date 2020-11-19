Uiterwaarden, Rivier de Lek, Everdingen, Gelderland, Netherland by Ronald Bergkamp

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I took this photo at the beginning of April 2020. The location is the floodplain by the river Lek at Everdingen, the Netherlands. Use of a tripod, on-camera release and a gray gradient filter 0.9 from Lee filter system. I already knew the location, I had to wait for beautiful clouds during sunset. Made several photos on the spot, but I found this one the most beautiful in terms of composition and coloring of the clouds. In the Netherlands it is also possible to take beautiful landscape photos, despite the flat landscape.