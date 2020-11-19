User Icon
You are at:»»Uiterwaarden, Rivier de Lek, Everdingen, Gelderland, Netherland by Ronald Bergkamp
Latest Uploaded Pictures

Uiterwaarden, Rivier de Lek, Everdingen, Gelderland, Netherland by Ronald Bergkamp

By on 0 Comments

Uiterwaarden, Rivier de Lek, Everdingen, Gelderland, Netherland by Ronald Bergkamp
Views: 673

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I took this photo at the beginning of April 2020. The location is the floodplain by the river Lek at Everdingen, the Netherlands. Use of a tripod, on-camera release and a gray gradient filter 0.9 from Lee filter system. I already knew the location, I had to wait for beautiful clouds during sunset. Made several photos on the spot, but I found this one the most beautiful in terms of composition and coloring of the clouds. In the Netherlands it is also possible to take beautiful landscape photos, despite the flat landscape.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®