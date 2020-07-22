All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I was on a camping trip with my wife and our 4 years old son last year. We travelled in a motorhome through the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern for 3 weeks. The steep cliffs of Usedom Island are covered with a beautiful beech forest. When we stayed here at the campground my plan was to shoot this special place in the wonderful morning light - hopefully with a sense of fog and some light rays. To be mobile and reach my photo locations, I had my bicycle with me on the back of our motorhome. On the morning I took this photo I got up before sunrise to watch it rising over the Baltic Sea from the steep cliffs. It was a beutiful clear autumn morning but I felt that the light wont be ideal. When the sun was up I walked along up on the steep coast, the beech forest to my left.

When I arrived in a village where the path ended I decided to walk back through the forest. My path was against the sun. Other than expected i saw a sense of fog in front of me. I only had to walk my path searching for good compositions to shoot some light rays falling into the beech forest. I decided to shoot with one of my favourite lenses, the Nikkor 50 mm prime lens. To create a panorama I took a few image rows with that beautiful light shining onto my path. It was another year with that experience that the light in a forest is always changing and especially in fall the light can be wonderful when the sun is already standing high.