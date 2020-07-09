All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I spent a week of my autumn holydays in Tyndrum, Scotland. Before, I was just passing through this place, on my way to Glencoe or Isle of Skye. Now I decided to get to know it better. That day I took a walk from Tyndrum towards Crianlarich, by West Highland Way. I had a river on my left, a forest on my right. All beautiful, as usual in Scotland. At one point, I was attracted to the light dancing on the fern behind the trees. I walked between the trees and had the impression that I was in an enchanted world.