Tyndrum, Scotland by Agnieszka Strzelecka

Picture Story

I spent a week of my autumn holydays in Tyndrum, Scotland. Before, I was just passing through this place, on my way to Glencoe or Isle of Skye. Now I decided to get to know it better. That day I took a walk from Tyndrum towards Crianlarich, by West Highland Way. I had a river on my left, a forest on my right. All beautiful, as usual in Scotland. At one point, I was attracted to the light dancing on the fern behind the trees. I walked between the trees and had the impression that I was in an enchanted world.

