Two Jack Lake is a wonderful location just outside of Banff. I was up early to watch the sun rise and shortly after this wonderful fog started rolling across the lake. What to do with the fog, decided to keep it simple, the water, the fog, the trees and the mountain should do it. Played around with shutter speeds and got this shot. Loved the cold blue in the scene and played with the composition. I also like the 1x1 aspect ratio, again keep it simple!