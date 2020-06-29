User Icon
You are at:»»Tuscan Hills, Italy by Bryan Pereira
Latest Uploaded Pictures

Tuscan Hills, Italy by Bryan Pereira

By on 0 Comments

Tuscan Hills, Italy by Bryan Pereira
Views: 558

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Tuscany is the most amazing place I have visited for landscape photography. The way the light interacts with the fields and hills makes every scene a joy to capture at almost any time of the day.

I wanted to shoot a scene that portrayed the typical landscape with structures and towns perched upon hills, i came across this view almost at the end of the day so grabbed the opportunity the light could have been a bit better harsher but that might have washed out some of the color and mist.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®