Tuscan Hills, Italy by Bryan Pereira

Picture Story

Tuscany is the most amazing place I have visited for landscape photography. The way the light interacts with the fields and hills makes every scene a joy to capture at almost any time of the day.

I wanted to shoot a scene that portrayed the typical landscape with structures and towns perched upon hills, i came across this view almost at the end of the day so grabbed the opportunity the light could have been a bit better harsher but that might have washed out some of the color and mist.