Picture Story

I attendee a workshop almost by accident-a photographer friend sent me a link, saying I might find this interesting. It was in Turkey Creek in Arizona, a place I'd never heard of, but one look at the photos and I decided I had to go. I was very overworked, stressed out, and felt like my photography was stuck in a rut. The instructor was very interesting, weaving Buddhist teachings, meditation, and being completely present to receive into the photography techniques he was teaching. It was also a camping workshop, and the combination of slowing down and being isolated in nature, completely free from intrusive technology, was exactly what I needed.

Instead of trying to take photos, I just walked around the canyon, noticing was was around me, and seeing what would be revealed. I found this spot as I headed back to our camp. There was a lot of contrast I had to manage, but I was able to take this in one exposure by exposing for the brightest parts. By the end of the workshop I was in a completely different state of mind, and my photos reflected the quiet tranquility I felt inside for the first time in a while.