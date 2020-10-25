Tumwater Canyon, Leavenworth, Washington, USA by Lynn Hopwood

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This photo was taken in October of 2016 in the Tumwater Canyon on the Wenatchee River near the old pipeline bridge near Leavenworth, Washington. It is a very scenic and iconic area to photograph especially in the fall. The fall of 2016 was an especially good year for fall colors in the Tumwater Canyon.

I left my home in Prosser, Washington at 4:30 am and travelled northwest to the Bavarian town of Leavenworth, Washington. It is a 2 1/2 hour drive from Prosser and I wanted to get there in time for sunrise. Arriving in Leavenworth at 7:00 am there was no noticeable sunrise colors so I decided to head west on highway 2 and make stops all along the highway hoping for a beautiful shot. At my first stop there was too much fog so I continued west on the highway. I stopped at the old pipeline bridge and hiking trail and set up my tripod and gear around 7:20am. It wasn't as foggy at this location and the colors looked wonderful in the crisp morning air. There was a little bit of fog west of the pipeline bridge which added to the photographic scene. I tried different shutter speeds and different compositions and this seemed the best one to me. I loved that there was a full palette of fall colors. I hope you enjoy this fall scene.