Tumalo Falls, Oregon, USA by Don Hoekwater

By on 0 Comments

Views: 861


Tumalo Falls, near Bend, Oregon, is a popular destination for tourists and hikers alike. At almost 100 feet it is the tallest, but not the only, waterfall on Tumalo Creek. It's a beautiful location in Central Oregon and very easy to access with a parking area only feet from the lookout area. There is also a trail that leads to views from higher elevations. I love waterfalls and this one is definitely near the top of my favorites and I'm looking forward to returning.

