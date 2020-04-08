Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Tumalo Falls, near Bend, Oregon, is a popular destination for tourists and hikers alike. At almost 100 feet it is the tallest, but not the only, waterfall on Tumalo Creek. It's a beautiful location in Central Oregon and very easy to access with a parking area only feet from the lookout area. There is also a trail that leads to views from higher elevations. I love waterfalls and this one is definitely near the top of my favorites and I'm looking forward to returning.