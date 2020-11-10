User Icon
You are at:»»Tumalo Falls, Bend, Oregon, USA by Timothy Leadabrand

Tumalo Falls, Bend, Oregon, USA by Timothy Leadabrand

Views: 657
Latest Uploaded Pictures

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Outing with the family to Tumalo Falls, outside Bend, Oregon just after fresh snow. Saw the falls and had to go back and grab the camera, beautiful crisp day. Took my time setting up and missed the gold colored sunlight but still managed to grab some great shots. Looking forward to going again with a harder freeze to possibly capture some more ice formations. Hard keeping the snow from going down my back while bumping into the trees to get a good position.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®