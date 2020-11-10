Tumalo Falls, Bend, Oregon, USA by Timothy Leadabrand

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Outing with the family to Tumalo Falls, outside Bend, Oregon just after fresh snow. Saw the falls and had to go back and grab the camera, beautiful crisp day. Took my time setting up and missed the gold colored sunlight but still managed to grab some great shots. Looking forward to going again with a harder freeze to possibly capture some more ice formations. Hard keeping the snow from going down my back while bumping into the trees to get a good position.