Spring Colours Assignment

Tulip Farm, Oregon, USA by Anca Popa

This photo was taken around sunrise time and the light that came from the sun was gave the perfect shadows and bokeh. I loved the contrast between bright powerfull colors so I spent a lot of time trying to get the perfect angle and shadows. Because it was early in the morning the dew on the tulip made it more sureal and I think it gave the picture a dream like quality. The weather was challaning as it was cold and some of the flowers were a bit frosted, but in the end with a bit of patience everything worked out well.

