Picture Story

This photo was taken around sunrise time and the light that came from the sun was gave the perfect shadows and bokeh. I loved the contrast between bright powerfull colors so I spent a lot of time trying to get the perfect angle and shadows. Because it was early in the morning the dew on the tulip made it more sureal and I think it gave the picture a dream like quality. The weather was challaning as it was cold and some of the flowers were a bit frosted, but in the end with a bit of patience everything worked out well.