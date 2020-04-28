Tucson, Arizona, USA by Jim Lipschutz

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was walking in the desert in the very late afternoon. I could see a storm brewing and I knew that there would be an unusual opportunity coming up. It was just a race to see if the storm would form before the sun went down. Sometimes, it's just luck.

The setting sun highlights fine details in the Joshua trees and other desert plants. An approaching storm provides a dramatic background to this very unique desert image. After a minute or so, the clouds changed their form and the sun dropped too low. It was really a rare opportunity. The image was made outside of Tucson, AZ.