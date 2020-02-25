Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Walking down to this lighthouse, there was the regular pealing of a bell that reminds us that the sea continues to be a hazard for mariners. The light of Trwyn Du is automated now and has been since 1922, but I can’t help feeling sorry for the pair of keepers that used to man this with the bell ringing constantly for days when the fogs rolled in.

This image is a long exposure to maximise the impact of the structure and its position at the northern entrance to the Menai Straits.