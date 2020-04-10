Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This is a shot from one of the cascades of the Trummelbach Falls in Bernese Oberland, Switzerland. It was a stunning experience to watch the huge amount of water breaking through the rocks. A series of ten waterfalls inside the mountain drains the enormous glacial walls of the Eiger (3970m), Mönch (4099m) and Jungfrau (4158m) with up to 20,000 litres of water per second. They are accessible underground by lift, galleries, tunnels, paths and platforms. The water carries with it over 20,000 tons of boulders and scree per year and causes the entire mountain to shudder and make a thundering noise.