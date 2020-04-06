Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Travelling up to Glencoe for my now yearly pilgrimage, I decided I would spend a full day in Glen Etive, capturing images of Loch Etive shore, Lochan Urr and River Etive falls. I arrived early, only to be turned back by a Snow Plough driver who advised the single track lane was not yet passable! Returning a couple of hours later I had the Glen to myself. I was lucky to shoot images of all the aforementioned and the attached picture is from an area known as triple Falls. The sense of isolation was uplifting, I will return!