All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Slovenia is perhaps most known for the beautiful Lake Bled and the Triglav mountain range but spending time walking around in the chaotic but colorful forests was good for both the mind and creativity. These forests are dense and at first glance messy but after slowing down and taking the time to really study the surroundings, small compositions and interesting features begin to appear. I fell in love with the old mossy trees and began imagining all the stories they hold - which is exactly what I focused on when creating a series of intimate shots from the Slovenian forests.