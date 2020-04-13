Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Almost 3 years ago I decided to visit Black forest in Germany during Autumn. The scenery and the colors were amazing at this time of the year. The whole place was a real color feast, full of autumnal colors in all kind of shades. The forest was a joy, full of bright colors, small water streams and beautiful atmosphere that could trigger your imagination. This picture of a water fall in Triberg is one of my personal favorites.

I loved the contrast of the orange leaves against the green rocks and the light escaping the thick foliage on the back. It was one of this times that I really captured what I had in my mind. It was a rough path with high elevation to reach this waterfall but it was worth it.