Triberg, Black Forest, Germany by Dora Artemiadi

Almost 3 years ago I decided to visit Black forest in Germany during Autumn. The scenery and the colors were amazing at this time of the year. The whole place was a real color feast, full of autumnal colors in all kind of shades. The forest was a joy, full of bright colors, small water streams and beautiful atmosphere that could trigger your imagination. This picture of a water fall in Triberg is one of my personal favorites.

I loved the contrast of the orange leaves against the green rocks and the light escaping the thick foliage on the back. It was one of this times that I really captured what I had in my mind. It was a rough path with high elevation to reach this waterfall but it was worth it.

