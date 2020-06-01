











Black and white can be a unique way to enhancing the strengths of forest imagery. Trevor Anderson explains the reasons for utilizing that approach and shares his findings TREVOR ANDERSON

I find experimentation to be a necessary thing with my photography. Periodically blending in new techniques and styles helps keep the creativity sharp. My recent focus has been creating black and white forest imagery. I find it useful to sharpen my eye for tone and contrast by working without color for a while. It is more accessible to move towards more traditional mountain or ocean scenes with higher amounts of contrast, though lately, I have been enjoying the challenge of more complex forest and abstract scenes in black and white. I have found the black and white treatment to be very effective for many of these scenes. Certain compositions lend themselves better to this treatment than others. Knowing the right composition to choose and the tactics to apply can make the process much more rewarding. I will share some of the lessons I have gleaned from this period of black and white experimentation.

Black and white often suits winter forest scenes nicely. Many such scenes naturally have a stark and barren feel due to the trees’ leafless branches. The lack of foliage makes it a perfect time to draw more ...