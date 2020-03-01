











White Pocket, an extraordinary geographical feature in Arizona, has always been a dream for Trevor Anderson to visit. His trip proved to be an open photographic canvas TREVOR ANDERSON

Every couple of years I begin feeling the withdrawal from the amazing variety of different subjects and geologic tales to explore in the southwest. Visiting the southwest in November provides a perfect junction between the fading-autumn season in the northwest mountains and their long and wet winters. This ‘season extension’ allows me to keep my inspirational cup filled for a bit longer during the relatively slower months. The arid desert landscape always provides a different set of challenges and a bit of an adjustment period to them, but it is always entertaining to creatively work with such ostensibly simple subjects. The trip to the southwest in autumn of 2019 allowed me to explore some new locations and experience many successes and challenges in this bizarrely formed landscape.

The area known as White Pocket has been on my list to visit for some time. With many excellent photographers providing compelling examples of the serpentine sandstone shapes catching the twilight glow, I knew I had to ...