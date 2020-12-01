











Given the way 2020 is unfolding, any chances to take holding a camera are something to feel grateful for. Trevor Anderson talks of a trip to the Cascades and the dynamic opportunities provided during a cleansing trip Trevor Anderson

2020 has certainly been an interesting year. It has not only exposed our vulnerabilities as a global society, but also greatly reduced access to things we may have taken for granted. Many photography plans have either been canceled or highly modified. Considering the struggles of many, photography has almost seemed like an afterthought this year. Despite all this, I have been incredibly grateful to have still been out and photographed in the Cascades. My time at Mt. Rainier this year was particularly noteworthy as I encountered some wonderful atmosphere over several trips. These conditions provided an array of moody scenes and new compositional opportunities.

Going down to Rainier during weather systems with many low clouds in the forecast can always be a gamble. Any time out in nature is always worthwhile, but considering the effort it takes to get to Mt. Rainier, it is always a bit dismaying to not see the mountain. Picking a time where high pressure and improving weather is in the immediate forecast increases the likelihood of capturing the mountain. Getting up as high in elevation as possible also ...