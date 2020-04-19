User Icon
Oregon has 1600+ waterfalls listed in the Northwest Waterfall Survey web site. Trestle Falls is one of my favorites of the nearly 50 falls been to here in five years. I've been back to Trestle several times since this first photo and have yet to get the light as perfect as it was on my first trip. This photo was taken in June, 2016. The tree fall has increased significantly since then and, since it's so dark where the falls live, the midday June light seems to light the falls up just right.

I lived in Virginia before moving here and loved finding waterfalls there and in West Virginia. Knowing that I was coming here, I wondered aloud if Oregon had any waterfalls of note. My wildest dreams come true. Once I exhaust the falls here, an unlikely occurrence, I have 2400+ waterfalls to explore in nearby Washington. I'm in heaven!

