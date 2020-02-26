Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The Ploumanac'h Lighthouse (officially the Mean Ruz Lighthouse) is an active lighthouse in Côtes-d'Armor, France, located in Perros-Guirec.

I like to walk around the coast here, with all those wonderful pink granite rock formations. The sea is often very rough here, but I wanted it smooth this time and chose to make a long exposure of 50 seconds, which also had an effect on the cloudy sky in my photo.

The picture was taken in early septmber, which is a good time to visit the area. You can expect quite beautiful weather and far less crowds than in the summer months.