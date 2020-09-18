Tre Cime di Lavaredo, Dolomites, Italy by Enrico Comin

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This picture is taken from the tunnels of Monte Paterno during a hike around Tre Cime di Lavaredo. The tunnels have been built during WW1 and have seen the fighting between the armies of the Kingdom of Italy and the Austro-Hungarian Empire. The highest of the 3 Peaks is called Cima Grande and it is 3000 meters high, it's one of the most famous walls of the Alps in the world of climbing. It's possible to arrive in the area by car or by bus and then there are many possibilities to walk on easy paths or to climb difficult walls.