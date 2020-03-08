Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This tranquil shot of Mount Errigal was taken while on a photographic road trip to the Gweedore area of Donegal in the Republic of Ireland. This is the tallest peak of Derryveagh Mountains and is also the tallest peak in County Donegal. It was a beautiful autumn morning with hardly a cloud in the sky and as can be seen from this picture, there was very little wind. It was one of those rare days in when all the elements came together for near perfect conditions for landscape photography. This was just perfect for photographing Mount Errigal reflecting in the calm water of Dunlewy Lough. In a landscape shot like this I am always looking for something to have in the foreground to give the picture more interest.

As I was driving along admiring the beautiful scene I suddenly noticed the two small bushes several metres from the shore in front of the mountain. They were just what I was looking for. I set up my Camera on a sturdy tripod to avoid any camera movement and used a fairly small aperture to get as much of the shot in focus as possible. I have been to this location several times since I took this shot but have never seen it as beautiful as it was on that autumn morning. For me autumn is the ideal season for a visit to this area. There may not be a lot of trees in the area but the glowing colours of the ferns and heather on the mountains more than make up for that.