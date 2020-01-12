Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

North Wales would have to be one of my favourite places to photograph that I have found on my travels to date. Even looking at the place names when you're planning a trip there conjure up all sorts of images and none of them are a disappointment. From the valleys filled with majestic forests and stunning waterfalls to the craggy mountain tops like Mt Snowdon with its swirling clouds and freezing, cyclonic winds. From the beautiful, quaint villages to the massive imposing castles keeping watch over the country side.

And then there are the little gems like this image which I stumbled upon when walking along the top of the wall surrounding the town of Conwy. My eye was instantly drawn to the juxtaposition of late afternoon light reflecting of the tops of the rails and the deep shadows in the tunnel. The beautiful curve in the tracks was the icing on the cake. As soon as I saw it, I knew that this would end up being a black and white image.

Hopefully, I will be able to return to Wales in the future because I'm sure that there are many, many more images like this just waiting to be discovered.