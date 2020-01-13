Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Maloja pass is one of the most picturesque mountain passes of Switzerland. Providing a connection between the Engadin Valley of Switzerland to Val Bregaglia of Italy, Malojapass is around 1800 meters high above the sea level. There are quite good hiking trails around the area that offers this spectacular view. During the summer, it is easier to hike the area and take this type of sunset shots.