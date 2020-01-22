Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This picture was taken while I was filming my first ever vlog. I was driving for about two hours to reach this beautiful mountain valley. I really hoped I would get a nice sunrise with some colors but the whole sky was just grey. This is not the first time I didn't get the weather conditions I was hoping for in this place, but as before also this time I got rewarded with a totally different shot then hoped for. You can see some delicate patterns on a very thin layer of ice, forming the forground interest forming in a s-curve pattern toward the focalpoint of the picture - the pyramid shaped mountain. It is called Innerdalstårnet, which translated means the tower of Innerdalen. And it is, a landmark which can be seen all over this valley.