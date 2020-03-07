Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This photo was taken during a 2000km Norwegian road trip from Oslo to Bergen and back doing a circular route. This particular shot was taken on route to Odda and the drive consisted of boarding a few ferries to cross the fjords. At the point of boarding the ferry the water was like glass and the reflections were about as perfect as i could hope for. I took this from the ferry before it departed, once it moved the refections were lost.

A truly magnificent country that never fails to satisfy any landscape photographer.