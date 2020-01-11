Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

After heavy rainfall I knew torside reservoir would be overflowing so I headed down for my first visit here. It's a beautiful piece of Victorian architecture. A perched myself on a steep banking to get this composition of the curve. I used a shutter speed of 2.5 seconds to get the right amount of movement but also to smooth the water out.