Picture Story

Torridon is one of my favourite areas in the Scottish Highlands, both for walking and for photography. On this particular visit, we stopped at the small pebble beach near Inverbain on Loch Torridon to enjoy the view of the Munroes on the opposite shore (Beinn Alligin, Beinn Dearg and Liathach). Unfortunately, it was a flat, grey day so the conditions were not ideal to photograph the majestic scene.

As I sat on the beach, I noticed how the water from Abhainn Dubh (Black River) danced over the rocks as it made its way into the loch and decided to experiment with long exposures, using a zoom lens to isolate a particularly lively section of the stream. I found it difficult to visualise the end result so I refined the composition after each exposure. I set a reasonably narrow aperture to have depth of field through the scene and then tried a range of shutter speeds, aiming to balance creating interesting patterns and shapes with retaining some texture and detail in the water. This image was my favourite of the series.