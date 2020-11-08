Torri del Vaiolet, Alto Adige, Italy by Roberto Roberti

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The catinaccio in the dolomites is one of the most famous places in the Italian mountains. This photo shows the road that leads from the Preuus refuge to one of the most beautiful of the Vajolet towers, that is the Winclair tower. The light was very beautiful and the sky very clear because it had just stopped raining. Torre Winclair was therefore portrayed from the bottom up and not as usually happens from the center of the catinaccio near the refuge placed higher up. The way to get to the place where the photograph was taken is about an hour and a half from the last chairlift, the path is very easy and simple surrounded by a beautiful pine forest. Being a particularly beautiful and popular place, it is advisable for a photographer to visit it in spring, winter or autumn. Absolutely to be avoided in summer due to the amount of tourists present that can negatively impact both the photos and the hiking experience.