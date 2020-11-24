Torrey Pines SNR, San Diego, California, USA by Stu Alderdyce

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The Spring of 2019 was a super bloom for wildflowers at Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve N/O San Diego, California USA. Due to evenly spaced rain showers over the winter and early spring the wildflower bloom lasted from March, through April and into late May. The weather was slightly overcast on this particular morning due to the coastal cloud cover which was enhancing the saturated colors of the flowers. This photo's location is on the Fleming Trail and immediately east of the Pacific Ocean and on the bluff top. The Fleming Trail is a particularly beautiful looping hike of approximately 1 mile with many breathtaking photographic landscape and seascape opportunities to capture. This photo was captured with my iPhone 7 handheld and was imported into Adobe Lightroom where I cropped and toned down the bright sky a bit. I am truly amazed by the creative capability and the technology of the newer cell phone cameras. It bears asking; What quality of image will these pocketable camera phones be producing in 5 to 10 years?