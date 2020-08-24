All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Sandstone art. This photo was captured in the sea bluffs at the Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve along the Pacific Coast north of San Diego, California. As this portion of the bluff was 40 feet above the beach I elected to wait for a early morning low tide where I could set up my tripod back way from the bluff more than 100 feet to get a better angle on the sandstone art. The early morning coastal fog provided even lighting eliminating harsh shadows. Since I made this photograph this portion of the bluff has collapsed and is now slowly dissolving in the Pacific and returning to the beach. I hope you enjoy!