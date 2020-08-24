User Icon
You are at:»»»Torrey Pines Bluff, San Diego, California, USA by Stu Alderdyce
Abstract Assignment

Torrey Pines Bluff, San Diego, California, USA by Stu Alderdyce

By on 0 Comments

Torrey Pines Bluff, San Diego, California, USA by Stu Alderdyce
Views: 882

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Sandstone art. This photo was captured in the sea bluffs at the Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve along the Pacific Coast north of San Diego, California. As this portion of the bluff was 40 feet above the beach I elected to wait for a early morning low tide where I could set up my tripod back way from the bluff more than 100 feet to get a better angle on the sandstone art. The early morning coastal fog provided even lighting eliminating harsh shadows. Since I made this photograph this portion of the bluff has collapsed and is now slowly dissolving in the Pacific and returning to the beach. I hope you enjoy!

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®