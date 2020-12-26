All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Smooth beach stones and sand patterns left behind by the ebbing tide are one of my favorite subjects to photograph. During the winter months the beaches north of the city of San Diego can be completely covered by these smooth stones making it difficult to walk on.

When the beach sand returns with the southerly ocean swell and spring tides the combination of swirling sand patterns and colorful beach stones can be very photogenic.