Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The picture was taken before the sunset at Patagonia, Chile. It was a windy evening and I was attracted by the curly lenticular cloud above the famous Torres del Paine mountain.

I decided to use slow shutter speed to capture the movement of the cloud. As mentioned before the wind is a bit strong which can be seen the wave in the below of the photo, I need to hold the tripod to avoid any shaking.

The shape of the cloud kept changing in every few second which create an artistic visual effect. I love the photo because the light was perfectly came from the side that provided the more layers not only on the cloud but also on the top of the mountain.