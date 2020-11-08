All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

In April of 2018, my wife and I decided to go all out, and booked a two week, professionally led photo tour of Patagonia. The route started in south central Chile, passed into Argentina, and ended up back in Chile at Torres del Paine National Park.

The first two days looked good, but then it turned rainy. We lost several days of shooting georgeous mountains due to the rain and clouds that totally obscured the view. Sometimes we would find a waterfall or river as an alternative, plus a lot of guanacos, and we did get a couple of rainbows.

As if that was not enough, in the middle of the trip the main vehicle broke down. We lost another full day in a nowhere tiny town waiting for alternative transportation. Even when we were moving again, there were still the low clouds and rain.

Eventually we got to Torres del Paine, and the weather improved a little. It was still cloudy but at least you could see things. We went to a lake with little icebergs that came off a glacier. Finally, on the very last morning, it was clear and sunny, really the best weather of the whole trip. The group leader asked if we wanted to go back to a waterfall. I said absolutely not, we are going to the mountain views. It being fall in the southern hemisphere, there was also a good bit of nice color. This shot was from the Nordenskjöld Lookout, toward the mountains known as Los Cuernos. It was the best morning of the whole trip.