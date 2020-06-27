All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I went to this place to see the sunrise ... in between me and these montains (Los Cuernos) there is a lake with the water very flat. It is a very beautiful place. First the sun hit the mountain entirely ... then some clouds begin to show and the sun hide a bit, and came back on the very top of the higher Cuerno. It was end of September, and there was no one else but me and some friends. I think the lake is called Laguna Amarga.