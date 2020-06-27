User Icon
Torres del Paine, Chile by Margot Rodriguez
Misty Landscape Assignment

Torres del Paine, Chile by Margot Rodriguez

Torres del Paine, Chile by Margot Rodriguez
Picture Story

I went to this place to see the sunrise ... in between me and these montains (Los Cuernos) there is a lake with the water very flat. It is a very beautiful place. First the sun hit the mountain entirely ... then some clouds begin to show and the sun hide a bit, and came back on the very top of the higher Cuerno. It was end of September, and there was no one else but me and some friends. I think the lake is called Laguna Amarga.

