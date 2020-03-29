Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This image was taken on a tour of South America, specifically Argentina and Chile. The main part of the tour was a three day boat ride into the fiords of Chile to shoot the glaciers and rain forest for a few weeks. We finished in Torres De Paine National Park. We had been in Torres De Paine National Park for a day when the weather predictions looked great for a morning shoot. On this particular morning we shot four or five very good images as the park was covered in a heavy fog for a few hours. We drove around like crazy people hoping it would last for a long time. Fortunately, it did.