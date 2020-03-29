User Icon
You are at:»»»Torres de Paine, Chile by Gary Gosewisch
Reflections Assignment

Torres de Paine, Chile by Gary Gosewisch

By on 0 Comments

Torres de Paine, Chile by Gary Gosewisch
Views: 871


Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This image was taken on a tour of South America, specifically Argentina and Chile. The main part of the tour was a three day boat ride into the fiords of Chile to shoot the glaciers and rain forest for a few weeks. We finished in Torres De Paine National Park. We had been in Torres De Paine National Park for a day when the weather predictions looked great for a morning shoot. On this particular morning we shot four or five very good images as the park was covered in a heavy fog for a few hours. We drove around like crazy people hoping it would last for a long time. Fortunately, it did.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®