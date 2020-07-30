Torre Wincler, Dolomites, Italy by Roberto Roberti

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This photo was taken a few days after the covid 19 virus quarantine in Italy had ended. During the quarantine in Italy there was a splendid spring with cool days with beautiful skies and clouds painted in the sky. At the end of the quarantine, bad weather started with rain most days. This photo was taken immediately after a thunderstorm. In the photograph we see Torre Wincler one of the Vajolet towers in the famous group of the catinaccio of the Fassa Dolomites. The photograph was taken near the Preuss refuge. Unfortunately, immediately after taking the photo, it started to rain again, so we couldn't get to the foot of the towers because the Dolomite rock path with rain is particularly slippery and dangerous. The grandeur of Torre Wincler brings to mind some landscapes described in the Lord of the Rings.