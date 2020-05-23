All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

We continue to be locked down here in Toronto due to the Pandemic and as a landscape photographer, the only way to keep my skills sharpen is by exploring the world of macro photography in my backyard. Fortunately, spring has arrived which brings flora and fauna out, giving me infinite opportunities to entertain myself without the need for travelling. This image was produced by focus-stacking 20 exposures of this tiny plant. It probably could've worked with only 10, but hey, I've got the time and I needed a challenge so why not!